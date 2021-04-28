Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $182.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.60 million and the highest is $185.96 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $743.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $795.35 million, with estimates ranging from $783.10 million to $807.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

