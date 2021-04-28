Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.43 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $182.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.60 million and the highest is $185.96 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $743.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $795.35 million, with estimates ranging from $783.10 million to $807.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.