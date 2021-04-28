Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,904. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

