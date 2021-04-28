Hill-Rom (HRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRC opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

