Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,000 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

