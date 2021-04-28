Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $55.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

