Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The E.W. Scripps as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 561,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $8,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

