Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,493 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.