Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,582. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

