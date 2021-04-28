Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) to Issue GBX 1.31 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SONG opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.92. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 100.70 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67).

In other news, insider Paul Burger acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,993.21). Also, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,929.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.