Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The firm has a market cap of $324.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

