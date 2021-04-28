Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Gap Up to $28.05

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $28.94. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 5,218 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

