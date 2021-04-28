Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.