Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$198 million.

NYSE HZN opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.