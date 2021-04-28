Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

