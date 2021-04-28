Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.