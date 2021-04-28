Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

VEU opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

