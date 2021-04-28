Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

