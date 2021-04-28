Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

