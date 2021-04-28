Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 820.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

