Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 216,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 75,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

