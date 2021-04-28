Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after purchasing an additional 640,263 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $69.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.