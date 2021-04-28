Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,137 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at $56,365,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares in the company, valued at $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380.

