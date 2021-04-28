Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 329,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

