Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

