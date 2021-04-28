HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 99,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

