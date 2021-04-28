HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $381,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

