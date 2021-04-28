HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

HSBC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 86,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

