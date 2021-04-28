Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Hubbell stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,840. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $196.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.