Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

