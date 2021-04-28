Hudock Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.19. 281,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,637. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.