Hudock Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 199,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,603. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

