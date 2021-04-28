Hudock Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $8.27 on Wednesday, hitting $234.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

