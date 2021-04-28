Hudock Inc. Sells 455 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 965,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,486,123. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

