Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,667,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.