Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,776 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $52,390,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

