Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,124 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 107,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

