Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.25 to $21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.54. Humana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 21.250-21.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $10.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.62. 1,103,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. Humana has a 52-week low of $364.77 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.13 and a 200-day moving average of $409.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

