Huobi BTC Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $230.74 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $55,025.76 or 1.00137491 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $230.74 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.01032177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00722852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,782.24 or 0.99694321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

