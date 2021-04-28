HYA Advisors Inc Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 47,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Apple by 48.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 940,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,053,000 after acquiring an additional 306,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

