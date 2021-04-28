HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $48,151.26 and approximately $2,574.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

