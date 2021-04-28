Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of HY opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.