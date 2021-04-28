IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

IMG opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.41. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

