Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. 45,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

