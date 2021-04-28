IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

