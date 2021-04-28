IBM Retirement Fund Has $913,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

