IBM Retirement Fund Has $990,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $108.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

