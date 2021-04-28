IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.51 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

