IBM Retirement Fund Sells 423 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -460.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

