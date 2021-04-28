IBM Retirement Fund Sells 446 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

