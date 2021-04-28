iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Position Boosted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

IBDO stock remained flat at $$26.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 174,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

